Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.30 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $77.28 million and $22.30 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00069263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00053710 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000984 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

