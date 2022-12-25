FidoMeta (FMC) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Exchanges

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, FidoMeta has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FidoMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. FidoMeta has a market cap of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta launched on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

