Filecoin Price Tops $2.94 on Major Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $40.43 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00017426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 350,970,724 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

