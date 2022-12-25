Finward Bancorp (FNWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

Finward Bancorp stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $156.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 18.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $86,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 109.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $149,000. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Finward Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.