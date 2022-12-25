Finward Bancorp (FNWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.
Finward Bancorp Price Performance
Finward Bancorp stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $156.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $49.70.
Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 18.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finward Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Finward Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finward Bancorp (FNWD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.