Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,560 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.69% of Flux Power worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

FLUX stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

