FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 59,492 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,492 shares during the period. NIO makes up approximately 1.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIO by 174.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in NIO by 988.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 47.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Performance

NIO opened at $10.97 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on NIO. China Renaissance lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price target (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.65.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

