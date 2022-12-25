FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 237,475 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enel Chile by 57.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 90,486 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 19.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 49.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 27.6% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 83,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 81.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 64,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

