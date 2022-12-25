FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares during the quarter. Metals Acquisition makes up approximately 1.4% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.64% of Metals Acquisition worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth $108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,992,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 26.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTAL stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Metals Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

