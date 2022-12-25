FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 1,142.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 940,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 59,787 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 40,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $12.34 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

