FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $876,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Unilever by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,322,000 after buying an additional 744,885 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after buying an additional 99,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Unilever by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after buying an additional 724,641 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

UL opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.