Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FTNT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

