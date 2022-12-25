Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $120.65 million and $39,909.14 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00006549 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $843.23 or 0.05012597 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00496809 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.82 or 0.29436165 BTC.

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

