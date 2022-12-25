fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $7.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.21.

Several brokerages have commented on FUBO. Wedbush upgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $365.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $224.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.47 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 86.28% and a negative net margin of 56.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

