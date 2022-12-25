G999 (G999) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

G999 (G999) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $15,868.36 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00069315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

