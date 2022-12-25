Gateway Protocol Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00015287 BTC on major exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $69.74 million and approximately $587,573.62 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.53229325 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $464,515.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

