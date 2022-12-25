General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $82.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.15.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

GIS stock opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 72.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

