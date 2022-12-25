Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises 1.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GPC traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,833. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.73 and a 200 day moving average of $158.50. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

