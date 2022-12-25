Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the quarter. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,059,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,697,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 402,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,317,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 97,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,536. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

