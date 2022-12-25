Gode Chain Trading Up 59.9% Over Last 7 Days (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 59.9% against the dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $426,492.26 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

