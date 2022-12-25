Harvest Finance Price Reaches $30.68 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $30.68 or 0.00182558 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $20.90 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

