HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average of $149.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.