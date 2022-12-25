HB Wealth Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,310 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DFUS stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31.

