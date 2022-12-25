HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,821 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $140.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.