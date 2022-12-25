HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $159.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

