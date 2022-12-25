HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,715 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 113,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 52,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,422,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $75.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.