HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $229.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.27.

