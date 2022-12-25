HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,391 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $42.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.