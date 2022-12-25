Head to Head Contrast: Standard Lithium (SLI) & Its Competitors

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Standard Lithium to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A -$30.10 million -16.60 Standard Lithium Competitors $8.20 billion $538.47 million 21.00

Standard Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Standard Lithium Competitors -23.07% 17.39% 5.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s rivals have a beta of 0.30, suggesting that their average share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Standard Lithium and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium Competitors 112 839 1418 39 2.57

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 45.52%. Given Standard Lithium’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Standard Lithium rivals beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

