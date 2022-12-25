Hedron Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.89 Million (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Hedron has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedron has a market capitalization of $48.89 million and approximately $267,384.41 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $864.03 or 0.05137777 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00497105 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.94 or 0.29457601 BTC.

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.