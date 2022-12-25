Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00023685 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $145.63 million and approximately $283,943.98 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014561 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020110 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00227761 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.00279532 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $294,115.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.