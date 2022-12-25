HI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $56.55 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $56.55 million and $628,148.22 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02002077 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $656,928.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

