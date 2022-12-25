Hidigital btc Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (HDBTC)

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Hidigital btc token can currently be bought for $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on popular exchanges. Hidigital btc has a market cap of $7.33 billion and $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $864.48 or 0.05150230 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00495769 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.60 or 0.29374556 BTC.

Hidigital btc Profile

Hidigital btc’s launch date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using US dollars.

