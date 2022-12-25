Hillman Co. Purchases 1,430,637 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Hillman Co. lifted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430,637 shares during the period. NU makes up approximately 4.3% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hillman Co.’s holdings in NU were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 4.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 21.7% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NU by 20.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU Price Performance

NYSE NU opened at $3.89 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

