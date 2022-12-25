Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $9.12

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $9.12 or 0.00054168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $120.25 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00237729 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00076345 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,186,038 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

