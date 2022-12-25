Humanscape Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0795 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $18.66 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

