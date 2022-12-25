ICON Market Capitalization Achieves $136.69 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000885 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $136.69 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14880865 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $1,590,934.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

