Immutable X Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $243.49 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002532 BTC on major exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $243.49 million and $3.88 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002275 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $895.45 or 0.05316600 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00500019 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.84 or 0.29626400 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
