Immutable X Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $243.49 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002532 BTC on major exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $243.49 million and $3.88 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

