IMV’s (IMV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a C$65.00 price objective on the stock.

IMV Stock Up 4.1 %

IMV opened at C$3.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.24 million and a P/E ratio of -5.31. IMV has a 12 month low of C$2.74 and a 12 month high of C$19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$0.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

