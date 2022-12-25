Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys £125.75 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Nick Wiles purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.11) per share, with a total value of £125.75 ($152.76).
Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 8th, Nick Wiles purchased 20,000 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £100,800 ($122,448.98).
PayPoint Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 497.50 ($6.04) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 540.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 576.44. PayPoint plc has a 1-year low of GBX 480 ($5.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 700 ($8.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £343.18 million and a PE ratio of 956.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.56) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
PayPoint Company Profile
PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.
