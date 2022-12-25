Insider Selling: Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Sells $2,123,948.44 in Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.8 %
CPB opened at $57.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.41.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.
CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
