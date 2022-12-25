Insider Selling: Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Sells $2,123,948.44 in Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.8 %

CPB opened at $57.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.