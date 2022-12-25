Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $126,945.00 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

