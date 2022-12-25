Inspirato (ISPO) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 719 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Inspirato to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 113 593 890 18 2.50

Inspirato currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 320.35%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 66.13%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.67% -68.30% 2.53%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.15 Inspirato Competitors $1.72 billion $88.36 million 23.16

Inspirato’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Inspirato has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s peers have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspirato peers beat Inspirato on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

