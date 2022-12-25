Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Inspirato from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of Inspirato stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Inspirato has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the second quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter worth $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inspirato during the second quarter worth $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Inspirato during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspirato by 78.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

