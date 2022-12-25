Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 663.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,251 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,407,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,983,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 539.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 330,944 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PXH opened at $17.58 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54.

