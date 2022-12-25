IOST Price Hits $0.0071 (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. IOST has a market cap of $131.15 million and $3.06 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007488 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $886.18 or 0.05284490 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00496957 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

