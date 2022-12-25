iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Edge Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

