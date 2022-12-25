iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after buying an additional 13,811,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,330,000 after buying an additional 10,807,710 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,896,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,299,000 after purchasing an additional 677,965 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $115.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.