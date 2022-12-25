iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stake Boosted by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 841,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,552 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $66,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $84.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $108.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68.

