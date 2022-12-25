iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,020 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.5% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

