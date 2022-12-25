iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,776 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $8.398 per share. This represents a yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49.

